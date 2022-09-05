ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.71) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.19 ($12.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.81. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

