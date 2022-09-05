EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,092. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

