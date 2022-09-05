eosDAC (EOSDAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270,586.47

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $270,586.47 and $12,459.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

