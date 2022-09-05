ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $20.99.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
