EventChain (EVC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

EventChain (EVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $39,296.88 and approximately $11,023.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EventChain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

