Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. 448,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.