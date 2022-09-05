Exen Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Exen Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $153,471.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exen Coin has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
