extraDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Reaches $38,495.81

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $38,495.81 and approximately $499.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,959.49 or 1.00083501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00239040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00152825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00244896 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00066268 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004248 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.