Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.86. 6,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,357. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

