Fear (FEAR) Trading Up 34% Over Last 7 Days

Fear (FEAR) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Fear has a market cap of $1.21 million and $1.89 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

