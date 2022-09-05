Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Increased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

