Fiduciary Group LLC Has $17.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $13,875,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. 27,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,313. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.