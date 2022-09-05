Fiduciary Group LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 185,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 54,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.72 on Monday, hitting $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,904. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

