Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Price Performance

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.34. 19,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,798. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.58. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

