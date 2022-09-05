Fiduciary Group LLC Has $9.50 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,829 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 15.3% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

EA traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,098. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.