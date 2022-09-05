Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Bank of America by 33.0% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.43. 1,525,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,272,305. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

