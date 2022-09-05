Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

