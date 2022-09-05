Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

