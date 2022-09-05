Filecash Trading Up 197.7% This Week (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded up 166% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Filecash has traded 197.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $240,727.37 and approximately $223,541.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecash Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.

Buying and Selling Filecash

