First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) vs. Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Critical Contrast

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Acceptance and Heritage Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.30%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $285.25 million 0.21 -$1.23 million ($0.33) -4.75 Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.11 -$74.73 million ($6.85) -0.40

This table compares First Acceptance and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Acceptance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance -4.58% -14.28% -3.90% Heritage Insurance -28.07% -10.90% -1.63%

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats First Acceptance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

(Get Rating)

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also underwrites auto and motorcycle insurance products; and renters, homeowners, commercial, pet, life, travel, outdoor vehicle, and hospital indemnity insurance products. In addition, it provides TeleMed, a subscription service that offers access to doctor for consulting, diagnosing, and prescribing medication for non-emergency illness. The company primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and internet. As of December 31, 2021, it leased and operated 338 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, and reinsurance services. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through eight wholesale agency relationships; and personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of approximately 70 independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.