First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

