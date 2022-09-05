First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.6 %

FHB stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $1,521,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.