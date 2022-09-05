FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Shares of FLNG opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. FLEX LNG has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,068,000. 20.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLNG. SEB Equity Research downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

