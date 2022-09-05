Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on FND shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 729.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,870,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,348,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,814 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,972,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock opened at $80.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

