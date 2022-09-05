Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 58,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

