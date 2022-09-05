Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Raised by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.89. 106,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,396. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 1,968,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,019,699.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.