Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,760.47 or 1.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022268 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.