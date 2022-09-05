Furucombo (COMBO) 1-Day Volume Tops $99,385.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $864,148.24 and approximately $99,385.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,558,325 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

