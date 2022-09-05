FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $594,142.22 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $594,142.22 and $4,582.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00245881 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000457 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,440,593 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
