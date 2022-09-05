GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

