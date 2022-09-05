Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

