George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Critical Survey

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A George Weston 2.53% 10.31% 2.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 4 0 3.00 George Weston 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alimentation Couche-Tard and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus price target of $66.56, suggesting a potential upside of 46.92%. George Weston has a consensus price target of $178.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and George Weston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $42.88 billion 0.39 $343.89 million $7.11 16.25

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Summary

George Weston beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 24, 2022, it operated and licensed 12,166 convenience stores, which include 9,808 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as approximately 1,800 stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart name. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, and manages commercial, residential, tenant, industrial, and office properties. It provides products under the President's Choice, Life Brand, and Farmer's Market brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

