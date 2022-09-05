Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Lessened by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,568,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 703,043 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 11.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,035,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.05. 57,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,084. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

