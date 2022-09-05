Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Holdings Increased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Annandale Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 1.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $45.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.