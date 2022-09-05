Granby Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Granby Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Black Mountain Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,462,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,299,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

Black Mountain Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BMAC remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.06.

Black Mountain Acquisition Profile

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.