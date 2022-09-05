Granby Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ)

Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,937,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,962,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IX Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Monday. IX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

