Granby Capital Management LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Granby Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,276 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners makes up about 1.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

ARLP traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,888. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

