Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

