Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.67.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.