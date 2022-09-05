Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTBIF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $12.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.40. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

