GYSR (GYSR) Price Down 25.1% This Week

GYSR (GYSR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. GYSR has a total market capitalization of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYSR coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GYSR has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00833064 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015508 BTC.
About GYSR
The official website for GYSR is gysr.io. GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.
Buying and Selling GYSR
