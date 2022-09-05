Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $21.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

