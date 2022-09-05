Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. F5 makes up approximately 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of F5 worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in F5 by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Trading Up 0.5 %

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

FFIV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,025. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.