Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after buying an additional 44,264 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 38.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.48. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SYBT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

