Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.00. 7,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.54. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.20.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

