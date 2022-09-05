Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Amgen by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.13 on Monday, hitting $242.37. 158,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.