Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,152 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

WMT stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. 258,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,747,051. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

