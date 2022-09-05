Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €174.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €174.00 ($177.55) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €5.40 ($5.51) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €152.85 ($155.97). The stock had a trading volume of 150,321 shares. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.02.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

