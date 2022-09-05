HAP Trading LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of HAP Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

