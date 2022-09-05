Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Price Performance

IAA traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.