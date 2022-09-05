Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $61.52 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,017 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.14. 158,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,125. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.